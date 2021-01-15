Volunteer opportunities available at Louisville COVID-19 mass vaccination site

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness said there are roles for everyone - not just medical personnel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city works to vaccinate thousands of people and protect them from COVID-19, they need your help.

The Louisville Department of Health and Wellness said it is still welcoming volunteers to help with the mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena. They need around 120 volunteers a day, and that includes much more than just medical personnel.

While you must be a licensed clinician to administer the vaccine, they also need volunteers to greet staff, direct traffic and complete other administrative tasks.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old age and will have to go through a background check.

To fill out a volunteer application, visit the Louisville Department of Health and Wellness website.

So far, the mass vaccination clinic at Broadbent Arena has vaccinated more than 5,000 people in metro Louisville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.