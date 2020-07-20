Kentucky officials call high COVID-19 numbers 'rude awakening'

Kentucky state officials reported the highest single day increase of COVID-19 numbers on Sunday and they expect the rates to continue to rise.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky state officials say we are in what they call "the acceleration phase", meaning the COVID-19 case count is rising and it's rising quickly. They added this isn't about doing "more tests", pointing to the positivity rate which continues to increase as well.

This graph shows the new cases reported in Kentucky daily and the moving average. The orange bars represent the highest daily increases so far. The orange bar in the middle of your screen is from back in May and then the rest are over the last week. Sunday, the state hit an all time high with 979 new cases.

In Indiana, we are seeing an increase in the daily number of cases reported but we haven't yet surpassed the highs that were hit back in April and May.

State officials on both sides of the river are warning if we don't get these numbers under control there could be consequences, including putting restrictions back in place.

