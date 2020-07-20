Health officials investigate party involving high school students in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Oldham County Health Department has initiated an investigation following a positive COVID-19 case that may have stemmed from a party involving high school students.
Teresa Gamsky, director of public health, confirmed the party took place on July 11 and involved students from North Oldham High School.
Gamsky also confirmed a student at the school tested positive for the virus and several families verbally reported being sick.
There is also a report of someone with the virus attending a North Oldham football practice session. Out of caution, the football program was asked to halt practices until health officials can investigate.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.