Health officials investigate party involving high school students in Oldham County

The Oldham County Health Department is looking into reports of a positive COVID-19 case of a high school student that may have stemmed from a July 11 party.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Oldham County Health Department has initiated an investigation following a positive COVID-19 case that may have stemmed from a party involving high school students.

Teresa Gamsky, director of public health, confirmed the party took place on July 11 and involved students from North Oldham High School.

Gamsky also confirmed a student at the school tested positive for the virus and several families verbally reported being sick.

There is also a report of someone with the virus attending a North Oldham football practice session. Out of caution, the football program was asked to halt practices until health officials can investigate.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.