Kentucky sees increase in children with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said more and more kids are testing positive for COVID-19. But a pediatric infectious disease specialist said it's important to put the numbers into context.

“I got a call from the CEO of Norton, they have more pediatric patients right now than they have ever had during this virus," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday.

He said a "record" number of kids are testing positive for COVID-19.

Cases among those aged 19 and younger in the state now represent more than 9% of all cases.

“It’s certainly an increase from what we’ve been seeing," said Kris Bryant, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital. “We are certainly testing more children.”

She said the increase in testing among kids has led to more positive results, but it's still a fraction compared to other age groups. She said the latest data from the governor challenges assumptions about COVID-19 only impacting older adults.

“Can children get infected? Absolutely," she said.

“As a parent, it’s very scary," said Laura Herhold, a mother of three.

Herhold said she's been teaching her children to wash their hands longer, to the entire song of “Happy Birthday.”

They’re also learning about the spread of germs. Masks have become an essential part of their outfits.

“I do think that’s the safest choice," she said.

High school student Cameron Renton said he believes a rise in cases among young people is expected, as many businesses reopen.

“If you get sick it’s going to, you’re going to, give it to your kid," said Renton, a JCPS student.

He said he supports JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio's recommendation to start the school year off remotely.

“Reopening everything way too fast especially schools would be terrible," Renton said.

For now, doctor Bryant said the best things parents can do to protect their kids are the same things they’d do to protect themselves.

“They need to wear a mask. They need to practice social distancing. They need to do good hand hygiene," said Bryant.

Doctor Bryant also told us the impact of COVID-19 on kids goes beyond their physical health. She said the more kids who test positive, the more delays there will be to getting back to normal, which can profoundly affect children’s mental and emotional health as well.