Kentucky issues travel advisory in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

If you've visited or plan on visiting any of the states with high numbers of COVID-19, a 14-day home quarantine could be in your future.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State officials have issued an advisory for Kentuckians who have traveled to states reporting high cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health is recommending a 14-day self-quarantine for those who may have visited Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi.

Many of these states have reported positive testing rates that are either equal or greater than 15% for COVID-19 testing.

“I am appealing to Kentuckians who have traveled to these states or to Puerto Rico to consider the interest of your health and the health of others. Please, if you have been to any of these places, stay home for 14 days, starting from the date you left that location,” Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner said.

Stack is advising those who may have plans to visit those states to think about their plans. He said if they can’t, be sure to quarantine when returning to Kentucky.

The state has issued a list of steps if you are subject to quarantine at home:

Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events and public places.

Do not have visitors in your home.

If you live in a home with other people, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least six feet away from others.

Wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer often. Do not share personal items such as dishes, cups, forks, spoons and towels.

Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.

Do not use public transportation or ride-share services.

Check yourself for fever twice a day and record it in a log or piece of paper.

Contact your local health department for additional help, including arranging for food and other essential deliveries if you are in need.

