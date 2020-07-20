6 judges on quarantine after court employees test positive for COVID-19

The judges and staffers, who represent various districts within family court, will be placed on self-quarantine until July 29 after being exposed to positive workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six family court judges have been placed on quarantine after exposure to Jefferson County Courthouse workers who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The judges, who represents Districts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, and 10, along with some of their staffers will be in quarantine for a 14-day period.

Officials said because domestic violence and dependency dockets are not easily heard remotely, the quarantining judges canceled those dockets and other scheduled hearings.

Those who had active cases in the courts will hear from their division on whether judges will hear it remotely or if it will need to be rescheduled.

The courts said the 14-day quarantine period will end on July 29 if there are no additional positive COVID-19 cases.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.