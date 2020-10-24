McConnell announces Kentucky schools to receive over 2 million face masks

The masks will be distributed to Kentucky's Department of Public Health and given to schools across the Commonwealth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a press release, United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday that the US Department of Health and Department of Education are sending over two million face masks to Kentucky to be used by students and teachers at schools.

The HHS is distributing 125 million masks to schools nationwide.

“Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus," said Sen. McConnell. "I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for directing over two million masks to Kentucky to help our young people learn safely. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue working to make sure our Commonwealth has the resources we need to keep families safe and continue our responsible economic comeback.”

The reusable cloth face masks will be distributed to Kentucky’s Department for Public Health, which will be responsible for the distribution of the mask to students, teachers and staff at public and private schools across the Commonwealth.

