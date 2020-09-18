Kentucky School Boards to donate 80,000 masks to public schools across the state

The resources are being made available to more than 600,000 across 1,200 schools statewide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the start of a new school year, The Kentucky School Boards Association is donating 80,000 cloth masks to public school students across the Commonwealth.

“Our goal, from day one, has been to distribute these masks to some of our Commonwealth’s most underserved communities,” said KSBA Executive Director Kerri Schelling. “We cannot think of better partners to help us do that than the dedicated women and men of Kentucky’s Family Resource and Youth Services Centers.”

The masks are being made available ahead of Sept. 28, the date when most of Kentucky’s school districts will return to in-person instruction for the first time since March.

KSBA, which represents Kentucky’s 857 locally elected school board members, wants to ensure nothing stands in the way of these essential student and family services.

“As our FRYSCs strive for educational equity and as they assist families to overcome non-academic hurdles, we hope these masks can play a small role in their continued success,” Schelling said.

The resources are being made available to more than 600,000 across 1,200 schools statewide.

For more information on Kentucky’s Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, including ways any Kentuckian can support their local FRYSC, visit the Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers website.

