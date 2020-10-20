Jefferson County returns to the 'red zone' after spike in COVID-19 cases

More than 1,500 new cases last week have raised the overall total to 21,234.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County is now considered in the red zone after an increase in coronavirus cases.

More than 1,500 new cases last week have raised the overall total to 21,234.

Nearly 352 people have passed away from the virus.

The rise in cases has led to Jefferson County Public Schools staying virtual until positive cases are under control and officials are deciding if sports will be canceled for next week

The current positivity rate for Jefferson County is 5.2%.

This news comes as Gov. Andy Beshear announced another 647 cases for Kentucky during a Monday press conference.

Kentucky has lost 1,326 statewide.

