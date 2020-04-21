LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While more testing sites have opened, data shows both Kentucky and Indiana have tested less than 1% of their respective populations for the coronavirus.

Kentucky has tested 32,820 people as of April 20. Using population data from U.S. Census projections, the state has only tested around 0.73% of the population. Of those tested, only 9% were positive.

Similarly, Indiana had tested .99% of its population for COVID-19 as of April 20. More than 64,000 Hoosiers had been tested out of an estimated population of 6,732,219. Around 18% of those tested were positive.

Both state have drive-in testing sites, though testing has been limited to those with symptoms or those who are at-risk, such as medical professionals or people with underlying health issues.

The U.S. has tested about 1.22% of the overall population, with 19% of those tested being positive. The total number of people tested in the country is less than Kentucky's population.

On Monday, governors said the White House must do more to help states do the testing that is required to begin reopening their economy. Many governors, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, have expressed their states' struggles with limited testing and tracing capacity since the outbreak started.

During his Friday press conference, Beshear said the state's testing and tracing is not near where it needs to be to meet the White House's benchmarks. Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the state currently has 15 machines that can only take one test per county.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that while there has been progress, "we've got a ways to go." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will speak about coronavirus testing during his meeting with the president Tuesday.

