INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health said there are now 505 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaling 11,686.
There are also 7 more deaths in the state. Those deaths occurred between April 15 and April 19. Indiana has seen 569 total deaths.
More than 64,000 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus.
