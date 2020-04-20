INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health said there are now 505 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaling 11,686.

There are also 7 more deaths in the state. Those deaths occurred between April 15 and April 19. Indiana has seen 569 total deaths.

More than 64,000 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus.

