Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccines to educators, school staff

INDIANAPOLIS —
This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of March 8, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Monday, March 15
Indiana health officials have reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, with a 7-day positivity rate for all tests near 3.1%.
More than 837,200 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.
The Indiana State Department of Health has opened its vaccine registration to educators and support staff starting Monday.
Those eligible include:
- Pre-K through high school teachers and staff
- Staff at child care centers or head start and early start programs
- Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors and counselors
- Administrative staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers
RELATED: 'I'm just waiting for my call.' | Indiana doctor writes letters to the Colts asking to be quarterback
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.