x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Coronavirus

Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccines to educators, school staff

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS —


This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of March 8, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, March 15

Indiana health officials have reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, with a 7-day positivity rate for all tests near 3.1%.

More than 837,200 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

The Indiana State Department of Health has opened its vaccine registration to educators and support staff starting Monday.

Those eligible include:

  • Pre-K through high school teachers and staff
  • Staff at child care centers or head start and early start programs
  • Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors and counselors
  • Administrative staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers

RELATED: LIST | Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, Indiana?

RELATED: 'I'm just waiting for my call.' | Indiana doctor writes letters to the Colts asking to be quarterback

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  