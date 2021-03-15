Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccines to educators, school staff

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS —



This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of March 8, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, March 15

Indiana health officials have reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, with a 7-day positivity rate for all tests near 3.1%.

More than 837,200 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

The Indiana State Department of Health has opened its vaccine registration to educators and support staff starting Monday.

Those eligible include:

Pre-K through high school teachers and staff

Staff at child care centers or head start and early start programs

Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors and counselors

Administrative staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers

