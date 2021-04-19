Indiana reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 5.2% positivity rate

More than 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of April 19, 2021.

Monday, April 19

Indiana is continuing to see a rise in its COVID-19 positivity rate. Officials reported the 7-day rate for all tests to be around 5.2%, while the rate for unique individuals is at 14%.

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 770 new cases and three deaths. In total, Indiana has seen 708,779 COVID-19 cases and 12,818 deaths since the pandemic started.

More than 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 1,573,036 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

All U.S. adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and around half of the country's adults have received at least their first shot. For more information on where and how to get a vaccine. click here.

