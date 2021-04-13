'We are taking people's health that seriously': Johnson & Johnson pause should build public's trust, officials say

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has typically been used in rural communities or pop-up clinics where vaccine intake has not been high.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Health care providers said the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines should increase the public's trust in the public health system.

Following recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, the Clark County Health Department joined others in Kentucky and Indiana in pausing all administrations of the one-shot vaccine.

"It was six out 6.8 million doses, and that is one thing I do want to say, is we need to take a deep breathe and say this is a one in a million side effect," said Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer.

While it is a one in a million chance, Yazel said he understands the concern.

Health officials said the unusual clots, identified in six women between the ages of 18-48 some six to 13 days after vaccination, take place in veins that drain blood from the brain and occur together with low platelets.

Still, Yazel said it is no time to panic.

"I would argue that it should build some trust in the process," Yazel said. "We are taking people's health that seriously that a one in a million complication causes us to take a pause, get some data, and insure everyone safety."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has typically been used in rural communities or pop-up clinics where vaccine intake has not been high. And for the homeless community, the appeal of a one-dose vaccine is perfect.

The homeless population in Louisville has received the vaccine as well as advocate Jeff Gill, the director of Hip Hop Cares.

Gill said he is not concerned with the complication and has not felt any adverse side effect, but said the impact of the pause was felt immediately — and that is what concerns him.

The one-shot vaccine is perfect for the transient community, but when the news broke this morning, Gill said they were forced to change their plans.

"We were actually scheduled tomorrow to go out and vaccinate again, so that did pull back on those plans and delay that," Gill said.

Gill said their hope is to be able to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine again down the road, but for now his team will follow the CDC's recommendation.

Yazel said anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should monitor for severe side effects like severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath within three weeks of the shot.

