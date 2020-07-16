x
Indiana's virus testing falling short on sites, results

State contractor OptumServe Health Services was expected to have 50 testing sites operating around Indiana by the end of May, providing 100,000 free tests a month.

Indiana’s state-sponsored coronavirus testing program has not been meeting the levels of testing or the speed of results that were touted when it was started in May. 

State contractor OptumServe Health Services was expected to have 50 testing sites operating around Indiana by the end of May, providing 100,000 free tests a month and results within an average of 48 hours. 

It has taken the company more than two months to conduct 100,000 tests. State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that the company had 35 testing sites open, with results averaging 59 hours.

Box blames a national increase in demand for test processing.  

