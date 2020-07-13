x
Real-time daily Indiana COVID-19 updates

As of Monday, July 13, there have been 52,037 positive cases of the virus and 2,569 deaths.

Like many states, including Kentucky, Indiana is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Here are the latest numbers that we will update daily in this story.

Monday, July 13

The state is reporting 452 more positive cases and 2 additional deaths from COVID-19. So far, more than 570,000 Hoosiers have been tested.

There have been 52,037 positive cases of the virus and 2,569 deaths. Marion County has the most cases in the state with 12,111.

Hospitalizations across the state increased from the previous day. There were 764 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals as of Sunday — an increase from 702 on Saturday. 

