Scott County Sheriff backs use of military surplus equipment: 'I don't care what you call it, it's being prepared.'

As protests continue questions have sparked around militarizing police. This Indiana sheriff says its a tool to be prepared for the worst.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — As protests continue questions have sparked around militarizing police.

Multiple departments, including the Scott County Sheriff's Department, are taking advantage of a military surplus program giving them access to military equipment.

"There's really a lot of stuff that we have gotten, and a lot of stuff that we plan on still being able to get," Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.

Goodin listed tools, tents, an ambulance and LAV's as a few items he's received from military surplus. It adds up to millions of dollars worth of equipment.

"Some people are against it obviously, some people are for it," Goodin said. "Some people say we're militarizing, some people say it's menacing, but the basic thing, I don't care what you call it, it's being prepared."

The department has two light armored vehicles that Goodin said can also be requested by departments in neighboring counties.

"They've been decommissioned obviously, they have no weapons or anything like that on them," Goodin said.

Goodin said the vehicles will be used to transport deputies or to help with natural disaster situations like flooding.

"These vehicles can go places and they can save lives and that's the key to it: we are using it as a life saving tool," said Goodin. "This is equipping us along with the training and stuff that we're doing, to prepare for anything that could happen in Scott County."

Goodin calls the equipment a tool to be prepared for the worst.

"Police have had to go to these type of vehicles to keep officers and citizens safe," he said. "From the bottom of my heart I will never ever apologize for keeping the citizens of Scott County safe, and that's what this is all about."

