Indiana man dies after being struck by lightning on roof

34-year-old Jose Louis Lopez Mora died Sunday afternoon while the Seymour man was undergoing treatment at an Evansville hospital.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A coroner says a man who was struck by lightning last week while working on the roof of a southwestern Indiana warehouse has died from his injuries.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 34-year-old Jose Louis Lopez Mora died Sunday afternoon while the Seymour man was undergoing treatment at an Evansville hospital.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Lopez Mora’s death was ruled an accident, and no autopsy is scheduled. He was struck by lightning last Wednesday while working on the roof of an Evansville warehouse that’s leased by Berry Global.

