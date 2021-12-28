Program aims for restorative justice for elementary students, families

The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence awarded VOA a grant for the VOA Restorative Justice Project. The $150,000 grant will last for two years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a recent press release, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Volunteers of America (VOA) partnered to launch a restorative justice program in select schools.

The program is designed to help elementary school students and their families.

The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence awarded VOA a grant for the VOA Restorative Justice Project. The $150,000 grant will last for two years according to the press release.

Case managers will be provided up to 75 students from five JCPS schools:

Blake

Mill Creek

Semple

Shacklette

Hawthorne

Katy DeFerrari, JCPS assistant superintendent of Climate and Culture, said, "What is different about this pilot is the addition of wrap-around support and case management from a community partner that has access to a broader scope of resources, including those that support non-school age caregivers and family members."

DeFerrari said students often act out as a result of trauma and environmental stress.

"This partnership with Volunteers of America provides students and families a ‘one-stop’ support network,” said DeFerrari.

According to the press release, the VOA has helped students in the past with their self-confidence and decision making to keep them out of trouble. This program is similar but involves the whole family.

