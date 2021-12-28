New member appointed to Kentucky Board of Education

Trimble fills a vacancy left by former member Cody Pauley Johnson, who represented the 7th Supreme Court District.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed former Johnson County Superintendent Steve Trimble to the the Kentucky Board of Education.

Trimble fills a vacancy left by former member Cody Pauley Johnson, who represented the 7th Supreme Court District.

The Kentucky Board of Education said in a statement on Tuesday that Trimble will serve out the rest of Johnson’s term, which ends on April 14, 2024.

Trimble says he is looking forward to advocating for technology centers and ways to make sure students have more than one pathway presented to them after high school.

He says the path to success isn't the same for everyone.

Related education stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.