JCPS high schools have COVID-19 test sites open during winter break

Almost 8,500 people have been tested since last week. Testing sites will be at every high school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools COVID-19 testing sites were open for business Tuesday, offering a convenient option for students, staff and families to get tested.

Despite it being a holiday break, testing sites at JCPS have still been busy.

Almost 8,500 people have been tested since last week.

Of those, 42% of those tests were administered Monday. The first-day testing resumed after Christmas.

Drive-thru COVID testing for JCPS students, families and employees will be offered at all high schools Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Related JCPS stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.