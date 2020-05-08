Louisville Urban League offers virtual book club for grade school students

The free book club is for students in grades 3 to 5 and the books read are relevant to what's going on in the world right now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League is looking to get kids on the phone, tablet or the computer. However, they do not want them playing games or watching YouTube videos, they are aiming to have them meet up for a virtual book club.

The book club that started July 3 is for children in third to fifth grade. Kids will read a different book every week.

"I’m a reader and a writer, I love to read and write but I know kids reading is very important at an early age," Louisville Urban League youth development and education specialist, Rodney Webb said.

The books will be provided for free and it is also free to participate.

"Reading is like a getaway, when you read it’s an opportunity to leave the world you’re in and enter a new world and it’s important to think outside the box," Webb said.

The topics in the books are relevant to what’s going on in the world. They also have substance.

Books read in the virtual club also address things like bullying, the importance of diversity and why you should have integrity. It’s also a way to stay home during the pandemic—but still interact with others.

"High schoolers do this, every single session, videos off, no engagement, elementary school all of them got their video on and they’re willing to talk," Webb said.

Organizers say there are challenges with virtual programming. It's more difficult to connect with people, some don't have internet access, or they simply forget to log on their computer.

Just because they can't meet in person right now, doesn't mean the work stops.

"We’re used to getting 15-30 kids in a space, now if you get 5 kids in a space it’s a blessing," Webb said.

The book club reads half of the book on Monday then they finish up the book on Wednesday and talk about everything they learned.

The Louisville Ubran League also offers programs on their for older children.

For more information on the book club or other programs, click here.

