Louisville bicycle club not letting pandemic slow them down

JustBikeN' has around 30 members who practice social distancing during their casual rides around Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many of us are still social distancing and trying to find a balance of being safe and being social. A local bicycle club may have it figured out.

JustBikeN’ started in 2015 and now has more than 30 members. The group meets up at parks in the Louisville area and rides bikes – sometimes a few miles, other times a few dozen.

“It’s good for health and to clear your mind, I enjoy it,” said Tim Smith, a PR representative for JustBikeN’.

After Smith had a hip replacement two years ago, his doctor recommended bike riding as a safe way to get exercise. It’s one of the main reasons Smith values the group. He said it’s good exercise and good company.

“Some people are glad because they don’t want to ride by themselves and some of their closest people don’t really ride,” Smith said. “With the group, they can come together and ride with more people.”

Group members adjust to each other’s pace, take breaks on longer rides and the group is family-friendly. If parents are unable to find childcare, children are welcome to ride as well.

Some of the members ride every day, but it’s not a requirement. You can ride whenever you want.

“It’s laid back, it’s no pressure,” Smith said.

The coronavirus hasn’t slowed this group down, either. Social distancing is practiced on rides and everyone wears a mask during breaks.

If you’d like to get involved with JustBikeN’, you can join their group on Facebook.

