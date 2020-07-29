Couple cooking up hundreds of meals for Crescent Hill community

Charlie and Bobbe Wagner at Crescent Hill Baptist Church are giving 'the ultimate show of love' through home-cooked meals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes, there’s nothing more comforting than a home-cooked meal. To combat the difficulty of the coronavirus pandemic, a local church is expanding its meal program to make sure that everyone in the community is fed.

“The best thing you can do for someone is feed them. That is the ultimate show of love,” said Charlie Wagner, a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church.

About eight years ago, Charlie and his wife Bobbe took over the fellowship meal program at the church. The couples cooks meals filled with healthy proteins, vegetables and grains for members of the congregation.

Just like everyone else, the couple had to adjust their program when the coronavirus pandemic hit, packing to-go meals in microwavable containers. Ensuring proper social distancing, the couple (with their masks on) runs the meals out to cars as they pull up at the church each week.

“Anything that anybody can do for another person to lift them up in any way, we should all be doing that,” Charlie Wagner said.

As the pandemic progressed, the needs in the community continued to grow, so the Wagners decided to expand the program beyond the church congregation. That first week, 12 people showed up for a meal. Then, there were 38 people the next week.

Now, the church serves around 125 people every Wednesday.

“I think it’s wonderful and I think it’s really meeting the needs of people in the church and people in the community,” said Mitz Nabekura, a member of the Crescent Hill community.

When the Wagners cook a little extra, they never let it go to waste. The couple drops off meals to elderly neighbors, homeless shelters and firehouses.

“If we overcook, we bring stuff to whoever’s in need,” Charlie Wagner said. “You don’t have to be broke or homeless to get a meal from us.”

For the meals, the Wagners ask for a donation of $7 to $10. That money helps buy food to keep the program going.

The menu is released on Sundays through the Crescent Hill Baptist Church newsletter. Meals are available for pickup on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. at the church.

Email Bobbe Wagner at bobbe@chbcky.org to get on the list and receive additional information on donation and pickup times.

If you want to share What's Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

