Mobile market brings fresh produce to Louisville neighborhoods

The Dare to Care Zero Hunger Mobile Market makes two to three stops every weekday. The market has produce, meat and more available to buy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care’s mobile market is back, bringing grocery items to neighborhoods in Louisville that have limited or no access to fresh produce and other healthy options.

The Zero Hunger Mobile Market, described on the Dare to Care website as a single-aisle grocery store on wheels, reopened on July 6. The market will be making stops at the Louisville Urban League, the Puritan Apartments and the Chapel House between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Community members can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and shelf-stable pantry items from the truck. Cash will not be accepted, so all payments must be made with a credit, debit or EBT card.

Only one person will be allowed inside the market at time to maintain social distancing and masks or face coverings are required for all customers.

The mobile market visits around 2 to 3 locations every weekday. The full calendar can be viewed here.

Here is the Dare to Care Mobile Market schedule for Friday, July 10:

10 a.m. – Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

12:30 p.m. – Puritan Apartments, 1244 S. 4th Street

2:30 p.m. – Chapel House, 945 S. 5th Street

The Dare to Care Zero Hunger Mobile Market, established in 2019, is supported by Kroger and Louisville Forward to help combat food deserts in Louisville. The mobile market is a fifty-foot trailer converted into a single-aisle, climate-controlled grocery store.

