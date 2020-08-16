Jeffersonville High School moves to week of eLearning due to staff absences

A total of 17 members are scheduled to be out next week. Four of them are quarantined after being exposed to the virus by a student or staff member.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — According to Greater Clark County Schools Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, Renee' Markoski, Jeffersonville High school will have a virtual learning week next week.

The press release says the change is due to 17 staff members at the school scheduled to be out. Greater Clark says that four of them are quarantined due to contact with an exposed student or staff member at the school.

School started at Jeffersonville High School virtually in late July and in-person instruction began the first week of August. The week of eLearning will be from August 17-21.

A week ago, officials confirmed that two people at schools in the district tested positive for coronavirus and were subsequently quarantined.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.