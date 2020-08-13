Southern Indiana teachers find new struggles with virtual teaching

As students test positive for COVID-19, dozens more are being sent home to quarantine and complete courses via virtual learning.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Southern Indiana schools are seeing COVID-19 cases in students and staff nearly every day. It's sending dozens home to quarantine, and adding to the list of virtual learners in districts.

New Albany Floyd County Schools just started school Wednesday. On the first day, the district confirmed three positive cases, one at Green Valley Elementary and two at Fairmont Elementary. Two grade levels from Fairmont and one classroom from Green Valley have now switched to virtual learning throughout the rest of the week.

Virtual teaching is new for many in the district, including Sarah French who teaches third grade math and writing at S Ellen Jones Elementary School in New Albany.

"The first day was a little bit whacky, just trying to get everybody situated and get used to doing things a little bit differently," she said, but added that day two ran much smoother.

"These kids are really resilient," she said. "They are ready to learn. They want to learn. They want to be there. All my virtual kiddos are there ready to go completing their assignments. I'm proud of them."

Connectivity and other computer issues are a new struggle for teachers like French to work through, but French said she has high hopes for the school year.

"I think we're going to be ok, it's just a big learning curve," said French. "It's a little concerning of course being out in public with everybody but I think we're all handling it really well and doing the best we can and I for one am very happy to be back and with my kids."