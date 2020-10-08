2 Greater Clark Schools report cases of COVID-19

Officials with Parkwood and Thomas Jefferson Elementary each confirmed a case of the virus at their schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 at two Greater Clark County Schools.

Parkwood and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Schools each reported a case of the virus on Sunday.

School officials reached out to parents of the students who may have come in contact with the infected person.

Those who were considered close contacts of the person were asked to have their child begin a 14-day quarantine and to contact their child’s healthcare provider for testing options and guidance.

The schools are also working with the Clark County Health Department to follow proper protocols.

Officials are urging parents to monitor their children daily for signs and symptoms of the virus.

The buildings will be deep cleaned and sanitized before classes resume Monday.

