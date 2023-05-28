Police: Woman killed in hit-and-run while trying to cross the street

A man and a woman were crossing the street at 31st and Broadway when a car struck the woman and the man was able to get out of the way, LMPD says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a driver hit her with their car and drove off in west Louisville on Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run at 31st and Broadway, according to an LMPD press release.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the woman did not stop and drove away.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is currently investigating this hit-and-run.

Officials are still working to determine a potential make and model of the vehicle as of 8 a.m. on Sunday.

