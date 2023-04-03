Tre Xavier Vires is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Police in Seymour made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a father and injured his daughter in Jackson County March 24.

Police said they received a tip on who the driver was and where the car could be found.

On April 3, police interviewed the suspect and that led to the arrest of 28-year-old Tre Xavier Vires, of Columbus. He's accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Vires is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Investigators then served a search warrant at a home and located a blue 2010 Honda Civic registered to Vires in the garage. Police claim the car had extensive front-end damage.

Police believe that is the car involved in the crash around 10:45 p.m. March 24 in the 600 block of South Vine Street in Seymour.

Seymour police were called to the area on a report of an unconscious person who was lying in the road. When they arrived, they found a man with "no signs of life," Lt. C. J. Foster, with the Seymour Police Department, said in a Facebook post.

Officers helped the man, 73-year-old Charles M. Layman, until medics and firefighters arrived.

The Facebook post said another 911 call came in "a very short time later" from a person who said they had been hit by a vehicle.

Police determined that a father and daughter were crossing the street when they were both hit.

Layman and his 33-year-old daughter, Tiffany M. Brewer, were taken to the hospital, where Layman was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Foster said Brewer was treated for injuries to her face, hand and leg.