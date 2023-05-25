LMPD: Woman killed after early morning hit-and-run in Newburg

Louisville police are searching for the driver who fatally hit a woman with their car and fled the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run which left a woman dead on the street in Newburg on Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 4900 block of Fern Valley Road, according to an LMPD press release.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to officials, the driver fled the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you can utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

