LMPD: 9-year-old in 'life-threatening condition' after hit-and-run in Iroquois neighborhood

The make and model of the van that hit the child has not been determined, police said.
Credit: WHAS11 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old was involved in a hit-and-run in the Iroquois neighborhood on Saturday night. 

Louisville Metro Police say the 9-year-old was in the street in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue, when a gold van headed southbound hit them. The van continued traveling southbound before turning onto Gheens Avenue. 

LMPD says the child was taken to Children’s Hospital with "life-threatening injuries." 

The make and model of the van has not been determined, police said. 

The hit-and-run is being investigated by LMPD’s Traffic Unit. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

