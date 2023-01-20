Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting

Tevin Smyzer has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Eric Williams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall.

Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared in court, including Tevin Smyzer. He has also been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Eric Williams, shot and killed inside his home on Dec. 16.

During the hearing on Jan. 19, Louisville Metro Police detectives connected that homicide with the shooting at the Jefferson Mall that happened on Monday, Dec. 12.

Det. Joseph Dudzinski said Williams was shot and killed by Smyzer and a co-defendant, Justyn Walls, in retaliation for the shooting at Jefferson Mall. Dudzinski said Smyzer was seen with the victim at the mall that day.

During the hearing, the detective said he does not believe Williams was the intended target.

