Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex

Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release.

Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex.

Police said several vehicles and apartments were hit, but no one was injured.

Metro Police said they used witness testimony, video surveillance and tops from the Anonymous Tip Line to make the arrests.

Wolz owns a heating and cooling company and a judge decided he could be released so he can continue to work.

“Obviously very serious related matters involved, but Mr. Wolz, you will have some benefit of the doubt,” Judge Tanisha Hickerson said.

Wolz is expected back in court on Jan. 19.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.