Nearly 600 rounds fired outside Louisville apartment complex, six arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a massive shootout outside an apartment complex near Hikes Point on New Years Day.
According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane on a report of two groups of people shooting at each other.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the two groups had fired nearly 600 rounds. Multiple firearms were also recovered from the scene. Police did not say if the shootout was gang-related.
LMPD says several vehicles and nearby apartments were hit with bullets, but thankfully no one was injured.
Through witness testimony, anonymous tips and video surveillance, detectives were able to identify several suspects involved in the shootout.
LMPD worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to conduct a joint investigation which resulted in multiple search warrants across the Metro using the SWAT team.
Authorities were able to arrest six people allegedly involved in the shootout.
Two of the six were also charged with a teen's December murder in St. Dennis.
LMPD said police recovered five stolen vehicles and seized eight guns, three of which were rifles, and two Glock switches throughout the investigation.
Authorities say their investigation remains active and ongoing.
“We understand this video is alarming however, we want the citizens of Louisville to know that the LMPD is committed to utilizing every available resource at our disposal to fight violent crime,” police said.
Shootout suspects charged
Shawn Martin
- 1st Degree - Trafficking in controlled substance - Heroin
- 1st Degree - Trafficking in controlled substance – Fentanyl or carfentanial
- Receiving stolen property under $10,000
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
Brandon Walton
- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
Nathan Wolz
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- Two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of controlled substance - 2nd Degree, hallucinogen
Justyn Walls (also charged with murder in St. Dennis shooting)
- Receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Three counts of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
- Receiving stolen property under $500
- Violation of a court order
Tevin Smyzer (also charged with murder in St. Dennis shooting)
- Possession of marijuana
Dorius Robinson
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- Three counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition - Auto
