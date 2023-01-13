Nearly 600 rounds fired outside Louisville apartment complex, six arrested

No one was injured in the shootout, police say.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a massive shootout outside an apartment complex near Hikes Point on New Years Day.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane on a report of two groups of people shooting at each other.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the two groups had fired nearly 600 rounds. Multiple firearms were also recovered from the scene. Police did not say if the shootout was gang-related.

LMPD says several vehicles and nearby apartments were hit with bullets, but thankfully no one was injured.

Through witness testimony, anonymous tips and video surveillance, detectives were able to identify several suspects involved in the shootout.

LMPD worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to conduct a joint investigation which resulted in multiple search warrants across the Metro using the SWAT team.

Authorities were able to arrest six people allegedly involved in the shootout.

Two of the six were also charged with a teen's December murder in St. Dennis.

LMPD said police recovered five stolen vehicles and seized eight guns, three of which were rifles, and two Glock switches throughout the investigation.

Authorities say their investigation remains active and ongoing.

“We understand this video is alarming however, we want the citizens of Louisville to know that the LMPD is committed to utilizing every available resource at our disposal to fight violent crime,” police said.

Shootout suspects charged

Shawn Martin

1st Degree - Trafficking in controlled substance - Heroin

1st Degree - Trafficking in controlled substance – Fentanyl or carfentanial

Receiving stolen property under $10,000

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Brandon Walton

Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

Nathan Wolz

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Possession of controlled substance - 2nd Degree, hallucinogen

Justyn Walls (also charged with murder in St. Dennis shooting)

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Three counts of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

Receiving stolen property under $500

Violation of a court order

Tevin Smyzer (also charged with murder in St. Dennis shooting)

Possession of marijuana

Dorius Robinson

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Three counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition - Auto

