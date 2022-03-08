Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Just a few blocks away from Churchill Downs, a man was shot and taken to the hospital in "serious yet stable" condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. LMPD officers responded to a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

It was just a few blocks from Churchill Downs, in the 3400 block of Taylor Blvd.

When they got to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital in a reportedly "serious yet stable condition".

LMPD is currently investigating and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or report it on the online Crime Tip Portal.

We will update this story as more information is released.

