Three people taken to hospital after shooting on Dixie Highway

Two men and a woman were shot after 1 p.m. near a liquor store on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people were shot in the Park Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dixie Highway and Standard Ave. around 1:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men and a woman who had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital. Mitchell said one of the men and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the severity of the second man's injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police anonymously by calling 574-LMPD (5673) or using the online tip portal.

