'It is too easy to get guns in people's hands': Leaders say restaurant shooting highlights Louisville's most devastating problem

4 people were shot while inside a popular Nulu restaurant on Sunday. Community leaders say this shows gun violence impacts every part of the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the wake of a Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting at the Seafood Lady Restaurant in Nulu, Louisville police released more information about the four people shot.

A man in his thirties, a man in his forties, a man in his sixties and a woman in her sixties were all sent to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Nulu's Business Association President Rick Murphy said this is the first violent crime he's seen in the neighborhood in 26 years. He called gun violence across the community Louisville's most devastating problem and said something needs to be done.

"I think that's exactly what Metro Council's job is," Murphy said.

The shooting happened in Councilman Jecorey Arthur's district. He said the metro council is working to address the root causes of gun violence through affordable housing, youth programs and other social services.

"We cannot address physical violence without addressing other forms of violence such as psychological violence, economic violence and political violence," said Arthur.

Anti-violence advocate Antonio Taylor has one word for Sunday's shooting at the Seafood Lady, the popular Black-owned business: "Heartbreaking."

Taylor owns Hip Hop N2 Learning, where he works with The Real Young Prodigy's. The group calls for gun reform and emphasizes its impact on Louisville youth with their new song "DANGER!"

The music video was filmed at the scene where 16-year-old Tyree Smith was gunned down waiting for the school bus.

Taylor said, "It is too easy to get guns in people's hands."

Taylor said the community has rallied to support Nichelle Thurston, the owner of the Seafood Lady, who started the company inside a food truck. Now, the Seafood Lady has appeared on network TV with Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

"She is a Louisville staple who is a national brand, so it makes our city proud," Taylor said.

Community leader and author Hannah Drake offered the following thoughts on Sunday's shooting:

"When we think about gun violence in Louisville (or really any place) people often have a perceived neighborhood where gun violence takes places. This is yet another example that gun violence is pervasive. It impacts all of us and all areas. The Seafood Lady is a restaurant I have been to on several occasions and one that my daughter goes to often. I recall the Seafood Lady just starting out in her home in Smoketown. She is a beloved member of the Louisville community. I hate that this happened. I would ask the Louisville community to not cover this restaurant in rhetoric about certain communities or people. This was an unfortunate incident that took place with someone being violent towards another person. The Seafood Lady’s business should not be vilified for that. What we need to do is continue to ask ourselves is how we view gun violence as a public health crisis and how do we begin to address that by addressing root causes. We don’t find that solution by labeling this restaurant as 'bad.' The Seafood Lady has worked extremely hard to build a brand and as Louisville we must continue to support someone that has dedicated her career to being a productive member of our community."

Communications Director for the Mayor's Office Jessica Wethington said:

“Public safety is Mayor Fischer’s No. 1 priority. Downtown is the heart of our city and as COVID cases continue to trend downward, we are seeing more events and more people return to downtown. This weekend we had several successful events at the Yum! Center, Convention Center and surrounding areas, but sadly, there was a shooting Sunday. LMPD is actively investigating and pursuing all leads, and has said this appears to be an isolated incident. Our economic development team has been in contact with neighboring companies and businesses to assess any immediate concerns or needs. And we continue the work of making our downtown safe, clean, vibrant, equitable and inclusive, including adding new community ambassadors to our streets. We urge anyone with information on criminal activity to please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).”

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.