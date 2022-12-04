LMPD: Stabbing leaves man seriously injured near Newburg

Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured near Newburg.

Officers with the Seventh Division responded to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, finding a man with a stab wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital in serious condition.

LMPD said they were canvassing the area for a suspect.

If you were in the area and may have information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

