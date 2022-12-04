Louisville day care worker indicted for abuse scheduled to be arraigned Monday

Rachel Flannery, 24, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on 10 counts of criminal abuse on Nov. 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville daycare worker indicted for abusing children is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Rachel Flannery, 24, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on 10 counts of criminal abuse on Nov. 30.

She was arrested after surveillance video allegedly showed her abusing children at the Vanguard Academy.

The facility has since shut down pending an investigation into the incident.

State reports showed investigations at the Vanguard Academy go back to 2012.

Flannery will appear before a judge around 8:30 a.m.

