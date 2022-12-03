LMPD: 4 dead after alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

The victims include one man, one woman and two juvenile females. LMPD says they all appear to be from the same family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after four people were found dead Saturday morning in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say they responded near East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting.

Officers say when they arrived to the home they found four people dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The deceased include one man, one woman and two juvenile females. LMPD says that they are all from the same family.

Police believe the man was the aggressor in this situation.

Officers say they confident that this is a "murder-suicide."

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you are in crisis, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

