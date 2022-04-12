KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville

Officers say that a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy got into a fight, which resulted in the 17-year-old being shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville.

Officers say that a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy got into a fight, which resulted in the 17-year-old being shot.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where police say he later died of his injuries.

KSP says they are charging the 15-year-old for the victim's death.

They say he is currently being held in the Adair Co. Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say more charges may be coming.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.