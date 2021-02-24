Police: 3 shot, injured in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Second Division officers responded to the 100 block of South 40th Street where they located three adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
A woman and two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This was the second shooting incident where multiple victims were shot.
Police say a person died and two others were injured following a shooting in the 400 block of East Breckinridge Street around 8 p.m.
Police do not have any suspects in either case and they are asking anyone with information to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
RELATED VIDEO