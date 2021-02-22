Altercation turned shootout leaves 1 dead in Elizabethtown

Police said the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Irvin White.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Police are investigating an altercation that led to a shooting and a man’s death Saturday night.

Police say 29-year-old Irvin White, a Hardin County resident, drove to a home in the 500 block of Village Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation said some type of altercation occurred between White and two individuals. White allegedly returned to his vehicle and moments later, began firing shots into the home.

Police said one of the individuals returned fire, striking White. After he was shot, he got back into his vehicle and attempted to drive away only passing away a short time later.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not revealed what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

