1 dead, 2 critically injured following shooting in Smoketown, police say

The incident happened in the 400 block of East Breckinridge Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A triple shooting in Smoketown has left one person dead and two others critically injured, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened not too far from Meyzeek Middle School in the 400 block of East Breckinridge Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"This is actually where I went to middle school. We had PE in the back of this school on the grounds back there, and it's just feet away from this middle school, so it is extremely disheartening to see this type of violence somewhere I went to school and in this community," LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting but said one man died in the incident. Two others, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

