Kentucky boy blinded in drive-by shooting joins classmate for first day

Malakai Roberts is back in class two months after a drive-by shooting left him blind.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A five-year-old boy is reuniting with his classmates after a drive-by shooting left him blind.

Malakai Roberts was lying in bed with his mother when someone fired multiple shots into their home Dec. 21. Family members told Lexington station WKYT a bullet went straight through Roberts' temple, missing his brain by two centimeters.

The shooting caused Roberts to become permanently blind.

Monday morning, though, Roberts was able to join classmates on their first day back at school. Lexington Police shared photos of Roberts and his brother reuniting with his teacher, who had a sign welcoming him.

"Malakai’s tenacity and positivity are truly inspiring," the department said on Facebook.

The community has continued to rally around Roberts' family, raising money for medical bills and even surprising them with a new car and furniture. For more information on community efforts, click here.

Police did not have a suspect description at the time of the shooting, and said they continue to work the case to "get justice for Malakai and his family."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.