Victim dies following shooting in Russell neighborhood

Police said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of West Madison Street Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 2400 block of West Madison Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or named any suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

