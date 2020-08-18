2 dead, 2 injured after shooting, crash on New Cut Road

All four men were found inside a wrecked vehicle near the intersection of New Cut Rd. and Park Rd. around 11 p.m. Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men were killed and two were critically injured after a shooting and crash in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

Elizabeth Ruoff with LMPD said officers responded to a report of a crash and shooting in the 5300 block of New Cut Road near Park Road around 11 p.m. Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found a wrecked vehicle with two men dead inside. Two other men who had been shot were also found in the vehicle and taken to the hospital. According to police, they are both in critical condition.

Police did not specify whether or not the two men who died had been shot.

LMPD said their Homicide Unit is looking into the incident and the investigation is "in the early stages."

There are no suspects in custody.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

