Man injured in eastern Jefferson County shooting; suspect arrested, police say

Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting in the 11300 block of Loudon Trace Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in eastern Jefferson County.

Eighth Division officers were called to the 11300 block of Loudon Trace around 7 p.m. Sunday where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody. Their name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

