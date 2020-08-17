Man injured in eastern Jefferson County shooting; suspect arrested, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in eastern Jefferson County.
Eighth Division officers were called to the 11300 block of Loudon Trace around 7 p.m. Sunday where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a suspect has been taken into custody. Their name has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
