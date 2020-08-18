Family of David Boggs asks for public help in murder investigation

David Boggs was found shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD confirms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a statement, the family of David Boggs is thanking everyone for their support and asking anyone with information about his death to call Louisville Metro police.

LMPD confirmed the 50-year-old was found shot to death on Monday, Aug. 10 in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers responded to a call in the 600 block of South 40th Street around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a media briefing Thursday, Interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said Bogg's death could be connected to a robbery.

"We have seen the various sales websites, whether it be the one you mentioned or a variety of others that can be used as tools for people to be robbed, and I think that's what you're looking at there. Probably a robbery that went bad," Schroeder said.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Family's full statement:

As our family continues to grieve the loss of such a kind and devoted husband, father and friend, we realize that dozens of other families in our community are also dealing with the sorrow of the loss of a loved one to violence.

Our hearts reach out to each of those families in the same way that so many have provided support to ours over the last week.

Although the impact of violence in our community hits hardest on those families who suffer the loss of a loved one as its result, violence is a community pain shared by all of us for each victim across our entire city. Its affliction can only be resolved by a united community effort.

We appreciate the respect to our family’s privacy during this difficult time by the law enforcement and the media. We receive almost daily updates in regard to the investigation of David’s tragic death, for which we are grateful.

We trust that all available resources are being deployed to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the violence which took David’s life, as well as the lives of so many others in our city.

We urge anyone who may have information about any of the recent crimes of violence in our city to immediately contact the Louisville Metro Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 502‐574‐ LMPD (5673).

--The Boggs‐Mattingly Family

